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Upcoming Bay Area + Chicago book tour dates for How to Sell A Genocide
Book update.
Jul 22
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Adam Johnson
14
2
ABC, NBC, CBS Nightly News Report on “Toxic Wildfire Smoke,” “Catastrophic Flooding”—Without Once Mentioning Climate Change’s Role
A media that refuses to connect the dots.
Jul 20
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Adam Johnson
64
17
June 2026
We Really Don’t Have to Attack Trump’s “Iran Deal” From the Right
On Cue, top Democrats do tedious gotcha posts while reinforcing every premise of the war. Who is this for?
Jun 17
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Adam Johnson
137
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April 2026
May Book Tour Dates for 'How to Sell a Genocide'
Come to these events if you can.
Apr 28
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Adam Johnson
31
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An excerpt from my upcoming book
The first 12 pages of 'How to Sell a Genocide: The Media’s Complicity in the Destruction of Gaza'.
Apr 13
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Adam Johnson
43
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March 2026
Western Media Rushes to Judgement on “Iranian Diego Garcia Attack”
With big, scary maps showing London and Paris as potential targets, panic is sown with zero skepticism or critical reporting.
Mar 24
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Adam Johnson
50
10
Corporate Media Buries Story of US and Israel Killing 168 in Girls School Attack
No front-page stories in NYT, WSJ, WaPo. No mention on NBC and CBS Sunday Shows. No stand alone segments on Evening News shows. A death count on par…
Mar 4
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Adam Johnson
118
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January 2026
Senate Democrats’ DHS "Reforms" Shaping Up To Be Another Kneeling Kente Cloth Moment
“Body cams,” vague demands of “accountability,” but no attempt to cut DHS's obscene budget is a recipe for status quo maintenance.
Jan 28
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Adam Johnson
100
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How Much Nazi Propaganda Does Elon Musk Have to Post Before the ADL Condemns Him?
This isn’t a rhetorical question. I’m trying to assess what, if anything, the ADL believes in other than doing PR for Israel.
Jan 13
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Adam Johnson
132
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December 2025
US Media Rushes to Manufacture Legal Legitimacy for Trump’s Venezuela Oil Tanker Piracy
Venezuela oil exports are not “black market” and US sanctions are not “international sanctions.” Why does our media keep saying otherwise?
Dec 12, 2025
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Adam Johnson
90
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November 2025
You can pre-order my new book, "How To Sell A Genocide" now
100% of royalties go to The Middle East Children's Alliance for Peace
Nov 24, 2025
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Adam Johnson
60
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Media Pontificating About Trump’s Motives for Attacking Venezuela Keep Ignoring that he Openly Admitted It Was to Take Their Oil
BBC, Politico, WaPo, CNN entertain many reasons for why Trump wants regime change in Venezuela—while ignoring the most obvious.
Nov 5, 2025
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Adam Johnson
82
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© 2026 Adam Johnson
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