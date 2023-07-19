The Column

Anderson Cooper’s Feigned Indignation at the Idea the U.S. Commits War Crimes Shows Primary Ideological Function of U.S. Media
An object lesson in tedious gatekeeping and fake outrage.
 • 
Adam Johnson
1
June 2023
Note from Adam at The Column
Dear subscribers, Thank you as always for supporting The Column. Having the ability to write this substack is a privilege and very special to me. I…
 • 
Adam Johnson
8
Media Frames UPS Strike as Harming You, the “Consumer” and Protagonist of Reality
Turning labor reporting into pseudo-Service Journalism does nothing but build public contempt for unions.
 • 
Adam Johnson
US Media Hype Yet Another Fake “ISIS” Plot, This Time Targeting a Teenager With History of Mental Problems
It’s 2023, how are we still doing this?
 • 
Adam Johnson
1
ABC, CBS and NBC Evening News Reports on Canadian Wildfires Ignore Climate Change’s Role Entirely
A snapshot of how Bad Things Just Happen with no cause and no author.
 • 
Adam Johnson
1
On "Debt Ceiling Drama”, Media Promote Tiresome ‘Clowns in Congress’ Trope
Many bad things Congress does are bipartisan, but threatening to tank the economy in order to gut the liberal state is almost entirely Republican…
 • 
Adam Johnson
May 2023
CNN Is Still Running State Propaganda for a Dictatorship and No One Cares
Catching up on CNN’s nonstop UAE infomercials.
 • 
Adam Johnson
The Cruel Irrationality of Our ‘Deserved vs. Undeserved Poor’ Moral Framework in Two Paragraphs
A Washington Post report on the senior homelessness crisis somehow manages to avoid the solution of “just give them homes.”
 • 
Adam Johnson
1
As TV Writers Strike, US Media Uncritically Echoes Film Studio Execs’ Bogus “AI Writer” Hype
No one knows what Generative AI will look like in 10 years, but for now, the idea of “AI” replacing high-level screenwriting or journalism is total…
 • 
Adam Johnson
1
Our Media Is Fueling Vigilantism Against Homeless People
Years of dehumanization and associating the unhoused with criminality help create conditions of violence.
 • 
Adam Johnson
Chicago Tribune Has Published 10X More Editorials on Jussie Smollett Hoax Than on Lead Pipes Poisoning Poor Children
The disproportionate coverage shows how racism and class interests shapes editorial priorities.
 • 
Adam Johnson
April 2023
3 Media Tactics the Right Will Use to Undermine Brandon Johnson
Here’s what to look out for in the coming months.
 • 
Adam Johnson
