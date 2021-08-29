The Column

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The Column is a media criticism and political analysis substack written by Adam Johnson with contributions from Sarah Lazare

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Please contact me at thecolumn@substack.com if you have trouble receiving emails or logging into substack to access the content. Please check promotions and social tab if you use Gmail and check your spam folders. I will try to solve your issue no later than 7 business days after you contact me, though it may be out of my hands if I need to involve Substack’s helpful support staff. Subscriptions can be refunded on a prorated basis if there is a technical issue I fail to solve after that time horizon. If you decide you dislike The Column and unsubscribe, the subscription will expire at the end of the billing period.

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Media and political analysis from Adam Johnson (with contributions from Sarah Lazare)

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