The Column

The Column

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tyler Steward's avatar
Tyler Steward
Jul 19

Bookmarking this insightful, comprehensive, and infuriating article. One of the defining features of our dismal age is that invented offenses like the "globalize the Intifada" nonsense are supposed to provoke sustained outrage and impeccably worded condemnation, while literally unspeakable crimes against humanity, like the genocide in Gaza, are barely commented upon by mainstream media and politicians, much less given the kind of unqualified public damnation such acts deserve. The rage good people feel is barely reflected in the mainstream social environment, and it's incredibly degrading that this is so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Adam Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture