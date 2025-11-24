Hi, I’ve written a book that is coming out April 21 of next year. It’s available for pre-order now at Pluto Press’ website or Amazon. (Obviously, ordering from the former is preferable but do what you must.)

I’ve spent the better part of the last year writing it. It’s a detailed, data-driven analysis of center-left media’s role in selling the American public on the genocide in Gaza. It was born out of my Nation series on this topic but is 90 percent new analysis, and data and 100 percent of the royalties go to The Middle East Children’s Alliance for Peace.

Here’s an overview that should give you a sense of scope:

Introduction

1. ’40 beheaded babies’, the ISIS-ificiation of Hamas, and how to prime the American public for revenge

2. Who is allowed to be human?

3. How U.S. media helped the Biden administration distance itself from the Horrors of Gaza

4. Covering war crimes like earthquakes

5. How the New York Times helped Israel militarize civilians and humanitarian workers in Gaza

6. Sunday Morning news shows, editorial boards, Morning Joe, and how ‘Agenda Setting’ news limited the debate to ‘how many Palestinian should die’

7. Selective empathy and liberalism’s crisis of legitimacy

8. ‘Anti-semitism’ show trials and the smearing of campus protests

9. The Atlantic, ‘Day After’ wish-cashing, and soft-pedalling mass killing for the tote bag set

Conclusion

Thank you!