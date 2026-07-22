Hi all,

Hope you are well and thank you again for your support. I will be doing four events in the Bay Area from August 10-13 and one in Chicago August 20 to discuss my new book How to Sell a Genocide: The Media’s Complicity in the Destruction of Gaza.

Two of the events, the one in Berkley and the one in Chicago, will be with The Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA), an excellent Bay Area nonprofit working for the rights and the well-being of children in the Middle East. Reminder that all the royalties from the book are going to to MECA, which you can donate to here.

Here are the upcoming book events:

BAY AREA

August 10: Book Passage in Corte Madera @ 6pmPT, CA 51 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA

August 11: Oakland Public Library - @ 6pmPT, 125 14th St., Oakland, CA with Ian Hetzner.

August 12: Medicine for Nightmares @ 7pmPT, 3036 24th St, San Francisco, CA with Omar Zahzah.

August 13: Middle East Children’s Alliance @ 6pmPT, 101 Eighth St #100, Berkeley, CA

CHICAGO

August 20: Pilsen Community Books @ 6:30pmCT 1531 W 18th St, Chicago, with Middle East Children’s Alliance

Thanks for you time!

Adam