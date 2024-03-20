When one suggests a US media organization is responsible for incitement to genocide, they are met with eye rolls. Certainly, this is fringe, far-left hysterics, overstatement, and crass hyperbole. But I will argue in this piece there’s a good argument to be made that how the New York Times and Wall Street Journal covered the alleged United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) “Hamas ties” non-story in January and February is a fairly textbook case of racist incitement in the context of a well-documented and ongoing genocide. Clearly, I’m a media critic, not a lawyer, so I won’t make the legal case. But I will make the ethical and textual one that what occurred in January and February when Israel heavily implied—and sometimes explicitly said—the aid agency primarily responsible for providing food, medicine, and shelter to 2 million Palestinians was actively involved in the October 7 attacks, is a fairly textbook case of incitement against a besieged and vulnerable population.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal laundered baseless smears against the most important aid organization in Gaza. And now, as of Tuesday, US Congress has voted to defund—and thus severely gut—the most important organization distributing food, medicine, water, and shelter to a population undergoing ethnic cleansing and collective punishment, 1 million of whom are now actively starving to death.

Central to Israel’s smear campaign against UNRWA were the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, which laundered unsubstantiated Israeli claims in the most credulous and tabloid terms time and time again. Their role would kick off in earnest on January 27, when both publications did breaking news stories about alleged UNRWA Hamas “links” and claims that “12 UNRWA employees” were involved in the October 7 attack on southern Israel. These sensationalist claims came, suspiciously, just hours after the International Court of Justice ruling that found Israel was committing “plausible genocide.” The most basic journalistic skepticism would have noted the timing as exceedingly convenient, but journalistic skepticism is for directing at US enemies, not at allies—who, despite months and months of baseless accusations and self-serving lies, are treated as Neutral Government Officials making sober, reasonable claims.

For reference, here was the New York Times homepage the morning of January 27. The UN court finding that Israel was committing “plausible genocide” and calling on the state to cease doing so is presented as “The International Court of Justice ruled that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, but did not call for a cease-fire.”

In font twice the size, Israel’s tabloid claims of UNRWA-Hamas conspiracy are presented as per se credible because the UN fired the employees in question. No investigation, no due process, no evidence—just accusations and meta coverage of the UN’s response:

The New York Times front page for January 27 put their story about Israel’s baseless UN accusations in similar prominence to their story about a UN court finding that Israel is committing “plausible genocide” in Gaza, using the cryptic, agency-free framing of Israel needing to “shun acts of genocide” whatever that means.

Dozens of Western countries initially pulled funding for UNRWA in knee-jerk reaction to these allegations. But quietly, over the past two months, all but the US and UK have gone back to funding UNRWA, because Israel’s claims are—at worst—entirely meritless, and—at best—overhyped and premised on racist innuendo. The US has stuck by its plans to cut funding, even as its own intelligence assessment determined that UNRWA does not coordinate with Hamas on a systemic level, and could not verify that a small handful of the agency’s staff had allegedly participated in the October 7 attack. Close Biden ally Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), pushing for a restart of UNRWA funding, went further, calling UNRWA-Hamas connection claims a “flat out lie”.

Put another way: Even Israel’s closest allies found the UNRWA smears to be bullshit.

This is why outlets like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal were so central to selling these lies to the US Congress and the US public more broadly. The goal was to get the US on board gutting UNRWA, the most essential organization to sustaining life in Gaza both before and after October 7. This mission was accomplished, and now that the dust settles, US intelligence officials can quietly concede they do not support the underlying claims. Israel depended on major Western publications to launder their smears, knowing they could leak snippets selectively to friendly reporters, and rely on lurid and racist innuendo. And so long as the reporters in question had a throw-away line about how the claims could “not be independently verified,” the PR damage could be done to maximum effect.

This PR effort worked, and has many times already during Israel’s siege and bombing of Gaza—from the al-Ahli Arab Hospital bombing misinformation campaign to now-debunked al-Shifa “Hamas command center” hospital conspiracy theory. It requires that reporters check their brains at the door. This feigned objectivity and “officials say” framing, I will argue, is a deliberate journalistic posture designed to help Israeli war time propaganda—not by accident, or inertia, or because of the trappings of professional norms that are easily exploitable by cynical actors, but as a specific ideological choice to assist Israel’s assault and siege of Gaza. The reporters in question—Ronen Bergman and Patrick Kingsley of the New York Times and Carrie Keller-Lynn, Dov Lieber, and David Luhnow of the Wall Street Journal—given the context and history of Israel’s actions up to their UNRWA reporting, should have known these claims were lies and almost certainly did. They simply, I will argue, did not care and were willing participants in this genocidal incitement.

Some context of Israeli claims and motivated reasoning leading up to the release of its explosive and prime facie consequential claims about Hamas-UNRWA “links” that high level Times and Journal reporters were no doubt aware of:

None of these obvious questions were asked, and none of this key context was mentioned by the New York Times and Wall Street Journal—all of which their reporters were almost certainly aware of.

Parroting baseless, sensationalist claims of “terrorism” and conspiracy-mongering against the most essential aid organization serving a besieged population is incitement to genocide in effect, if not intent. And to those impacted by this propaganda campaign, to those currently starving in Gaza because aid organizations are being circumvented and gutted, whether these reporters did so knowingly or unknowingly is irrelevant. Reporters Ronen Bergman, Patrick Kingsley, Carrie Keller-Lynn, Dov Lieber, and David Luhnow omitted key context, passed along sloppy “intelligence,” ignored Israel’s long list of previous post-October 7 lies and disinformation, and deliberately pandered to racist assumptions and innuendo. Legally, their role in an incitement campaign that contributed to the starvation of Palestinians is an open question. But ethically, professionally, morally, and as a matter of course, their role is clear as day.