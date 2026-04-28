Hi all,

Thank you so much for your support. My book, How to Sell a Genocide The Media’s Complicity in the Destruction of Gaza, published a week ago and I will be doing a mini-tour to promote it and its findings. Below is the list of tour dates, please come by if you can and remember all royalties from the book will be donated to the Middle East Children’s Alliance.

NYC

May 7: The Word is Change in Brooklyn, NY with Nima Shirazi @ 7pm ET

May 8: New School - 6 E 16th Street New York, NY with Natasha Lennard @ 6pm ET (Wolff Conf Rm D1103)

May 9: The People’s Forum - 320 W 37th St New York, NY with Writers Against the War On Gaza @ 6pm ET

Milwaukee

May 13: Haraz Coffee House 6840 S 27th St, Oak Creek, WI with Janan Najeeb and Rachel Ida Buff @ 7pm CT

Chicago

May 21: Pilsen Community Bookstore | co-book event with Steven Thrasher @ 7pm CT

Washington D.C.

May 22: Bol Co-op Bookstore 716 Monroe St NE Studio #11 with Zeteo’s Prem Thakker - time TBD

Baltimore

May 23: Red Emma’s 3128 Greenmount Ave with Maximillian Alvarez, Editor-in-Chief at The Real News Network @ 7pm CT

More to follow.

Thank you!