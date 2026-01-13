Last weekend, the richest person in the world and owner of the most politically influential social media app in the world, Elon Musk, again endorsed overt white nationalist propaganda. And once again, the “global leader in combating hate,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and its CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, have nothing to say about it at all. Let us take a look at some of the posting Musk did in support of his paranoid racist Great Replacement Theory in the past few days:

On January 8 he responded “100%” to a tweet that read, “If White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered. Remember, if non-Whites openly hate White men while White men hold a collective majority, then they will be 1000x times more hostile and cruel when they are a majority over Whites. White solidarity is the only way to survive.”

On January 10, he responded “yes” to a tweet that read, “what they’ve managed to accomplish in South Africa is what they want to inflict on all of us The anarchotyranny, expropriation, and race communism that destroyed Rhodesia and South Africa are the same things they are bringing to America and the rest of the Occident to turn us into the Global Favela.”

On January 11, he said “this is what will happen to America” in response to a tweet that said, “We are saying this since 2015: the ‘South African scenario’ is our future if we don’t start remigration.” [remigration” is a white nationalist talking point popular in Great Replacement Theory]

On January 11, he replied “true” to a tweet that read “Remigration is a moderate position. Demographic replacement is an extremist position.”

And on January 11, he responded “Unfortunately, this is where America is headed” to a tweet that explicitly endorsed Rhodesia’s apartheid system:

This isn’t, of course, the first time Musk has decided to spend his weekends promoting antisemitic, anti-black conspiracy theories. Back in September, as I noted at the time, Musk rushed to exploit the high-profile murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to push out his Great Replacement Theory narrative. “White people are a rapidly diminishing minority of global population,” Musk posted on September 6, 2025. This was in response to Italian fascist account @RadioGenoa posting, “In 1900 white population of world was 36%, today it is 8%.” In response to a tweet from another far-right account that week claiming that “Africa has 54 countries, Asia has 48 countries. There are 51 countries with a Muslim majority. Nobody from Africa, Asia or a Muslim country needs to come to Europe or the USA for asylum,” Musk replied, “This is not accidental. The radical left is importing voters. And it’s a sure way to win if not stopped.”

This is all textbook Great Replacement Theory rhetoric and it’s all being ignored, once again, by the so-called Anti-Defamation League. I contacted the ADL for comment but, just as they did last September, they have ignored my request.

A year ago, the ADL infamously downplayed Musk’s two, clear-as-day nazi salutes he threw live on TV, calling them “an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm.” The organization somehow knew they “were not a Nazi salutes,” and demanded “a bit of grace” for the wayward mega-billionaire.

Great Replacement Theory, as the ADL itself notes on its website, promotes the idea that as part of an antisemitic conspiracy, “native white Europeans are being replaced in their countries by non-white immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, and the end result will be the extinction of the white race.” Musk’s manic ranting about a conspiracy involving the “demographic replacement” of whites could not be any clearer in its Great Replacement ideology, yet the ADL—to say nothing of our media—have decided to just ignore it.

Musk, as I’ve noted elsewhere, is simply too big to fail. He’s by far the richest person on earth (clearing the No. 2 person on Forbes wealthiest person list, Mark Zuckerberg, by over $125 billion) and is expected to be the first trillionaire in the coming years. Another reason Musk gets a pass is that, in addition to agreeing to censor pro-Palestine speech and doing the IDF propaganda tour in 2023, Musk is currently distributing Starlink internet connection to demonstrators protesting against the Iranian government, a mass uprising that Israel, and thus the ADL and its CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, seek to exploit for their own ends.

So, the question remains: What line would Musk have to cross for the ADL to condemn him and do so by name? It’s not throwing nazi salutes. It’s not posting explicit Great Replacement content on his platform. It’s not promoting racist conspiracy theories and praising apartheid Rhodesia. Presumably, if Musk were to criticize Israel, Greenblatt would rush to condemn him as an antisemite. But, one can logically infer, so long as he doesn’t do this, and indeed works to advance the interests of Israel, he seems to be immune to criticism from the “leading anti-hate organization,” no matter how unhinged, racist and explicit he makes his racism.